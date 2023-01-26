Brown hired as general manager of Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Dana Brown was hired Thursday as the general manager of the Houston Astros. Brown replaces James Click, who was not given a new contract and parted ways with the Astros just days after they won the World Series. Brown spent the last four seasons as the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Astros’ owner Jim Crane said Brown “brings championship caliber experience” to the Astros and is the right person “to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field.”

