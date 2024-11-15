Brown-Hagger scores career-high 23 to lead No. 23 Illinois women to 84-37 win over Eastern Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and No. 23 Illinois coasted to an 84-37 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini shot 55% and went 9 of 19 from 3-point range, going 1 of 5 in a ragged fourth quarter. The Panthers were 2 of 25 behind the arc (8%), shot 24% overall and were outrebounded 44-27. Bostic had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 35th career double-double. Jayda Johnston led Eastern Illinois with eight points and Kiyley Flowers had seven steals. The Illini scored the first six points of the game and led 12-2 midway through the first quarter, which ended at 19-7.

