Brown delivers 2TDs for Northern Illinois in a shut-out win over Western Michigan

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Antario Brown ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois kept its post-season aspirations alive with a commanding 24-0 win over Western Michigan. Brown ran for a 1-yard score in the first quarter to end a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:21. It didn’t take him nearly as long to get his second score when after a punt he ran for a 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive with 7:03 before halftime. Hayden Wolff threw for 182 yards for Western Michigan.

