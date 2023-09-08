Brown and Langenbrunner highlight the US Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former NHL players Dustin Brown and Jamie Langenbrunner highlight the 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class. Longtime executive Brian Burke, women’s star Katie King Crowley and official Brian Murphy are also being inducted into the hall. This year’s ceremony is set to take place Dec. 6 in Boston. USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said the members of the extraordinary class have varied and far-reaching accomplishments. Brown became the second American captain to win the Stanley Cup in 2012 with Los Angeles and did it again in 2014.

