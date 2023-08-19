Brown and Cowley take leads into final round of ISPS Handa World Invitational seeking 1st pro titles

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — English golfers Daniel Brown and Gabriella Cowley will take leads into Sunday’s final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational. It is an event co-sanctioned by the European tour and LPGA Tour. Brown started the third round of the men’s tournament with a six-shot lead and maintained that advantage after making birdie on two of his last three holes for a 3-under 67. His nearest challengers are Alex Fitzpatrick and Wilco Nienaber. The No. 384-ranked Brown has never won a European tour event. Cowley shot 67 and was on 6 under overall. That’s one stroke clear of Ryann O’Toole of the United States and Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.