Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams lead Athletic Bilbao to Copa final with rout of Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams teamed up with goals and assists to each other as Athletic Bilbao defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 to reach its third Copa del Rey final in five seasons. Gorka Guruzeta also scored for Athletic as it advanced 4-0 on aggregate after having won the first leg 1-0 in Madrid three weeks ago. The Basque Country club will play the April 6 final in Seville against Mallorca. There was fan trouble ahead of Thursday’s match at San Mames Stadium and the start of the second half was delayed for more than 15 minutes as medics attended to an Athletic supporter in the stands.

