Brossoit rises from AHL, injuries to Vegas’ starting goalie

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit adjusts his helmet during the third period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chants of “You’re a backup!” came at Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit during Game 4 at Winnipeg. He wasn’t rattled. He played his best game and set up Thursday’s clincher in Las Vegas. Fans there chanted, “You’re our starter!” as the Knights closed out a first-round NHL playoffs series victory with a 4-1 win in Game 5. Brossoit began the season coming off hip surgery, cleared waivers, was sent to the American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and then was promoted only to suffer another injury. And now Brossoit is Vegas’ unquestioned starter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.