Brosmer’s 3 touchdown passes lead New Hampshire to 38-31 win over Albany

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes, the last a 6-yarder to Colby Ramshaw midway through the fourth quarter, and New Hampshire rallied to defeat Albany 38-31. Brevin Easton caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Reese Poffenbarger, giving Albany a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter. UNH rallied, scoring 17 consecutive points on Dylan Laube’s 5-yard run, a short Nick Mazzie field goal and Brosmer’s 53-yard pass to Logan Tomlinson. The Wildcats took a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter. Poffenbarger tied it for the Great Danes with a 32-yard pass to Julian Hicks then after an exchange of punts, Brosmer drove the Wildcats 57 yards in 10 plays to the go-ahead score with 7:08 remaining.

