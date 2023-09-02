Brosmer throws 5 TD passes, Laube scores three ways as New Hampshire rolls over Stonehill 51-17

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns and Dylan Laube returned a punt for a score, caught a TD pass and ran for third, all in the first quarter, as New Hampshire cruised past Stonehill, 51-17 in the season-opener for both schools. New Hampshire, which reached the second round of the FCS playoffs a year ago, scored 34 straight points to open the game before the Skyhawks, opening their second season as a Division I program, could get on the board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.