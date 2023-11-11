Broome’s double-double helps Auburn beat SE Louisiana, give Pearl milestone win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Auburn shook off Southeastern Louisiana 86-71 for the Tigers’ first win of the season and giving Bruce Pearl a milestone victory. Pearl broke a third-place tie with Sonny Smith, picking up his 174th win in his 10th season at Auburn. K.D. Johnson added 13 points, Chad Baker-Mazara had 12 and Aden Holloway 11. Roger McFarlane hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lions. Roscoe Eastmond added 15 points and Nick Caldwell scored all of his 10 points in the second half.

