Broome scores 18 points, Auburn defeats St. Bonaventure 77-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Johni Broome scored 18 points, Jaylin Williams added a double-double and Auburn defeated St. Bonaventure 77-60 in the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center. The Tigers broke open the game late in the first half, going on a 26-11 run and leading 48-28 at halftime. Auburn hit five 3-pointers in the nine-minute stretch and was 7-for-14 from distance in the half. The Bonnies got as close as 67-56 with 3:43 remaining in the second half but K.D. Johnson and Dylan Cardwell scored Auburn’s final 10 points to close out the win.

