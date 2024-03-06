Broome scores 17 to help No. 13 Auburn beat Missouri 101-74, dropping Tigers to 0-17 in SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Johni Broome had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead five players in double figures as No. 13 Auburn beat last-place Missouri 101-74. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points and seven boards for Auburn, which led nearly the entire way against a struggling Missouri program that’s winless in league play. Jaylin Williams also scored 15. Auburn matched its season high for points in an SEC game, equaling its total in a 101-61 victory over South Carolina on Feb. 14. Auburn scored a season-best 104 points in a win over Indiana on Dec. 9. Sean East II led Missouri with 21 points and Tamar Bates added 12, all in the first half. Aidan Shaw tied his career high with nine rebounds.

