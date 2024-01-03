Broome leads No. 25 Auburn to 88-68 win over Penn with 24 points, 12 boards

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 25 Auburn to an 88-68 victory over Penn. The Tigers built a 51-32 halftime lead and won their sixth straight game, one day after entering the Top 25 for the first time this season. Chad Baker-Mazara had a season-high 16 points and K.D. Johnson scored 13, both off the bench. Broome, who was 4 of 22 from 3-point range coming into the game, went 3 for 4 and made a pair in the first three minutes. Sam Brown led Penn with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.