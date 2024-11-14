Broome, Johnson score 18 apiece to lead No. 5 Auburn to 79-56 win over Kent State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Chaney Johnson also scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Auburn to a 79-56 win over Kent State. The Tigers raced to a fast start and then fought off a second-half rally on the heels of a 74-69 win at then-No. 4 Houston that vaulted them six spots in the AP rankings. Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones had 12 points apiece for Auburn. VonCameron Davis led Kent State with 19 points despite playing just 18 minutes after early foul trouble.

