Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri 89-56

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 20 points, K.D. Johnson had 14 of his 15 in the first half and Auburn blitzed Missouri 89-56. Auburn led by 17 after seven minutes, 27 at halftime and 37 less than seven minutes into the second half in handing Missouri its worst loss of the season. Sean East II had 14 points for Missouri. This one was decided early. Auburn opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and when Johnson drilled a 3 less than seven minutes in to cap a 14-0 run it was 19-2. A dunk made it 30-6 nine minutes before halftime. Auburn started the game 11 for 21, Missouri was 3 of 14 with seven of its 11 first-half turnovers.

