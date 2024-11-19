Broome has 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn past North Alabama 102-69

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 30 points and 17 rebounds as No. 4 Auburn beat North Alabama 102-69. Denver Jones added 13 points and a career-high nine assists for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly both scored 12. Auburn fell behind twice in the first half but was able to take firm control in the final minutes before halftime. Broome scored 16 first-half points in the final 7:35 alone. Jacari Lane led the Lions with 16 points.

