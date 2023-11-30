Broome has 30 points and 15 rebounds in Auburn’s 74-57 win over Virginia Tech

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Auburn beat Virginia Tech 74-57 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge for the Tigers’ fifth straight win. Broome was 11-of-19 shooting and made 8 of 13 free throws, coming up two points shy of his career best. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points for the Tigers, who won their 48th straight nonconference home game. Hunter Cattoor scored 16 points and was the only player in double figures for the Hokies. The teams combined for 47 fouls and 67 free throws.

