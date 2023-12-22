Brooks, Wood help Washington hold off Eastern Washington 73-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Moses Wood scored 17 and Washington rallied late in a 73-66 victory over Eastern Washington. Brooks made 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Huskies (8-3), who have won four in a row. Wood sank 5 of 6 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws, adding six rebounds. Reserve Koren Johnson pitched in with 11 points and three steals. Dane Erikstrup finished with 17 points to lead Eastern Washington, which saw a three-game win streak end.

