Brooks, Wheeler lead Washington over Xavier 74-71 at Main Event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Sahvir Wheeler scored 18 and Washington spoiled the 55th birthday of Xavier coach Sean Miller with a 74-71 victory over the Musketeers in the second game of the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points, Desmond Claude scored 10 and Xavier (2-2) took a 37-30 lead into halftime. Wheeler had 10 points at the break for the Huskies (3-1), who shot 27.8% overall and made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Brooks scored seven in a 21-13 run to begin the second half and Washington took a 51-50 lead with 12:08 remaining. Moses Wood and Brooks hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 61-56 with 6:53 remaining. Xavier got within two points five times from there but could get no closer.

