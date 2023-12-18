Brooks, Wheeler help Washington overcome 16-point deficit, beat Seattle 100-99 in 2OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 19 and 14 assists and Washington rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seattle 100-99 in double overtime at the Battle for Seattle. The Redhawks haven’t beaten their cross-town rival since the beat Washington 82-78 victory on Nov. 28, 1978. Wood made a tipin and Wheeler followed with a layup to give Washington a four-point lead with 1:34 to go. Alex Schumacher missed an and-1 free throw with 8 seconds left, Seyi Reiley grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Schumacher, who missed at contested 3 at the buzzer. Schumacher had 20 points with eight assists and did not commit a turnover for Seattle. Cameron Tyson scored 18 and Brandton Chatfield had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

