Brooks’ triple-double helps No. 3 NC State women top Liberty 80-67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Freshman guard Zoe Brooks turned in the second triple-double in school history and the No. 3 North Carolina State women beat Liberty 80-67 on Sunday. Brooks, filling in for standout Saniya Rivers for her first start, turned in 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Aziaha James scored 18 points, Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins each had 15 points and reserve Laci Steele added 10 points as N.C. State moved to 10-0 for the fourth time in 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore. Asia Boone had 17 points, Emma Hess 15 points and Bella Smuda 14 points and 15 rebounds for Liberty.

