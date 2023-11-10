Brooks scores career high 32 points, Washington holds off Northern Kentucky 75-67

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington to a 75-67 win over Northern Kentucky. Brooks had 19 in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting and a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line, coming up with key baskets every time the Norse threatened. Sam Vinson and Keeyan Itejere both had 14 for the Norse. There were five ties and five lead changes before a 9-0 run that wiped out a six-point deficit that put the Huskies up for good. Brooks capped the surge with a jumper that made it 29-26. Brooks 13 and the Huskies led 41-35 at the half.

