Brooks scores 3 TDs, Texas Tech rallies after blowing lead to beat Arizona 28-22

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns, Jacob Rodriguez forced a late fumble and Texas Tech rallied after blowing a 15-point lead to beat Arizona 28-22. The Red Raiders intercepted two passes and forced a turnover on downs deep in their own end while building an 18-3 halftime lead. The Wildcats rallied to go up 19-18, but Gino Garcia kicked a field goal and Brooks broke off a 32-yard touchdown run. Texas Tech has won four straight since losing to Washington State the second game of the season and is 3-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2013.

