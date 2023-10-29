Brooks scores 3 TDs; Arizona State breaks 6-game losing streak in 38-27 win over Washington State.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeCarlos Brooks rushed for a career-high 67 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season and Arizona State broke a six-game losing streak with a 38-27 Pac-12 victory over Washington State. Cameron Skattebo had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Sun Devils, who set season highs with 38 points, 509 yards total offense and 235 yards rushing. Cameron Ward passed for 315 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two scores for the Cougars, who have lost four in a row for the first time since 2014. Ward moved the Cougars to the ASU 2 with 2 minutes remaining but threw a incomplete pass on fourth down and Arizona State ran out the clock. Trenton Bourguet passed for 274 yards for the Sun Devils.

