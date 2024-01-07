Brooks scores 26, Wheeler has 16, and Washington holds off Oregon State 79-72

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16, and Washington defeated Oregon State 79-72. Washington’s 16-0 first half run put the Huskies in front and they held on throughout the second half, despite a late challenge led by Jordan Pope of the Beavers. After Wilhelm Breidenbach made two free throws for the Huskies, Pope hit a stepback 3-pointer, Brooks scored at the rim and Pope hit another stepback 3 to get Oregon State within 75-71 with 35 seconds remaining. The Huskies, who had a 19-point advantage at the free-throw line, then went 4-for-4 at the line to close out the win.

