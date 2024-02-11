Brooks scores 23, Washington cruises past Oregon State 67-55

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points and Washington never trailed in a 67-55 victory over Oregon State. Brooks made half of his 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a two-game skid while extending Oregon State’s losing streak to four. He added nine rebounds. Jordan Pope led the Beavers (11-13, 3-10) with 19 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

