Brooks scores 23, Washington cruises past Oregon State 67-55

By The Associated Press
Washington head coach Mike Hopkins looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points and Washington never trailed in a 67-55 victory over Oregon State. Brooks made half of his 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a two-game skid while extending Oregon State’s losing streak to four. He added nine rebounds. Jordan Pope led the Beavers (11-13, 3-10) with 19 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

