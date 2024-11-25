Brooks scores 17, No. 20 NC State women warm up in Bahamas for 77-47 win over Southern

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 17 points and No. 20 NC State used a dominating fourth quarter to open the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship with a 77-47 win over Southern. The Wolfpack had their hands full with the Jaguars, taking a 29-26 lead at the half as Brooks hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Lorena Awou and Madison Hayes combined for eight points as NC State closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run to lead 45-38. The teams swapped baskets in the first minute of the fourth quarter before Brooks, Zamareya Jones and Awou combined for 14 points and Aziaha James hit a 3-pointer to cap a 17-0 run. Aleighyah Fontenot scored 11 points for the Jaguars

