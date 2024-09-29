Brooks runs for 172 yards and 2 TDs, Texas Tech wins 44-41 when Cincinnati misses FG on final play

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for 172 yards while scoring the tying and go-ahead touchdowns, Behren Morton threw two TDs and Texas Tech held on to beat Cincinnati 44-41. The Bearcats missed a 51-yard field goal attempt wide right on the game’s final play. Brendan Sorsby finished with 426 yards and four TDs passing for the 3-2 Bearcats. Brooks tied the game at 24 on a 1-yard TD run that came with 1:39 left in the first half. Tech went ahead to stay after linebacker Jacob Rodriguez recovered a fumble in Cincinnati territory only 2 1/2 minutes after halftime to set up a 2-yard score by Brooks. AJ McCarthy returned the interception 51 yards for a Tech touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

