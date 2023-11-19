Brooks powers Texas Tech past UCF 24-23 as blocked PAT plays key role

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tahj Brooks ran for a career-high 182 yards while powering a game-clinching drive after E’Maurion Banks blocked a potential tying extra-point kick, and Texas Tech rallied for a 24-23 victory over UCF. Behren Morton threw for two touchdowns in the home finale as the Red Raiders won their third consecutive game in a battle for bowl eligibility. The Knights are making their Big 12 debut and will have to win at home against Houston next weekend to secure an eighth consecutive season of bowl eligibility. UCF couldn’t hold a 14-0 lead.

