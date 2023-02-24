Brooks posts double-double, leads Washington over Cal 65-56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Washington cruised to a 65-56 victory over California on Thursday night for its third straight win. Keyon Menifield had 16 points and five assists for Washington (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12), which swept the season series. Koren Johnson added 10 points and Braxton Meah had six points to go with 10 rebounds. Washington never trailed and won for the first time in Berkeley since 2013. Sam Alajiki scored 13 points and Grant Newell had 12 to lead Cal (3-25, 2-15), which lost its 12th straight game.

