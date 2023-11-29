Brooks posts a double-double in leading Washington past UC San Diego

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 18 points and collected 12 rebounds and Washington was never threatened in an 83-56 win over UC San Diego. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ opening basket two minutes marked the Tritons’ lone lead. Brooks and Moses Wood made layups to get Washington going, and in a little more than an 8-minute span, the Huskies led 20-9. Bryce Pope scored 15 points for UC San Diego.

