Brooks Koepka defends his title in Saudi Arabia. Talor Gooch wins the LIV points race

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka has defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff at LIV Golf-Jeddah. Both have reason to celebrate. Koepka birdied two of his last three holes for a 68 and Gooch shot a 62. They tied at 14-under par. Koepka won the playoff on the second extra hole with a birdie. Gooch with his runner-up finish won the season points title over Cameron Smith. That comes with an $18 million bonus. Koepka’s victory allowed him to finish third and bump Bryson DeChambeau from the top three. Koepka picked up an additional $4 million for that. DeChambeau shot 70.

