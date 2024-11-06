Brooks, James carry No. 9 NC State past ETSU 80-55 in season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points and Aziaha James posted all but two of her 17 points in the second half to help No. 9 N.C. State open a highly anticipated season with an 80-55 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night. Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes both had 11 points as the Wolfpack geared up for a showdown with top-ranked South Carolina. N.C. State got the victory despite shooting 5-for-20 on 3-pointers, but it took advantage of 17 turnovers by the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton and reserve Carmen Richardson led East Tennessee State with 12 points apiece. Kendall Folley chipped in 10 points or the Buccaneers, who led by six points late in the first half.

