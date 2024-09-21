Brooks, Holloway come up big in second half to help No. 19 Louisville outlast Georgia Tech 31-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ja’Corey Brooks’ 57-yard touchdown reception provided the go-ahead score late in the third quarter, Tayon Holloway followed by blocking a field goal he returned 45 yards for an insurance TD and No. 19 Louisville scored from all phases to beat Georgia Tech 31-19 in its ACC opener on Saturday. The Cardinals used defense and offense to lead 17-7 in the second quarter before the Yellow Jackets rallied to tie the game at 17 late in the third. Louisville eventually went ahead on Tyler Shough’s deep pass to Brooks. The Yellow Jackets got within 24-19 on a safety but the Cardinals put it away with Holloway’s special teams touchdown.

