Brooks hits 5 from long range, scores a career-high 26 points as Butler beats Penn State 88-78

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored a career-high 26 points, Jahmyl Telfort added 18 and Butler cruised to an 88-78 victory over Penn State in the ESPN Events Invitational. Penn State trailed the entire second half but pulled within 64-61 on Kanye Clary’s jumper with 7:57 to play. Brooks answered a pair of 3s to bookend an 11-3 surge to help the Bulldogs pull away. Brooks was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and finished with five 3-pointers. DJ Davis added 14 points and Andre Screen had nine for Butler (4-2), which made half its 62 field goal attempts. Clary scored 28 points for Penn State (4-2).

