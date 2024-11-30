Brooks Barnhizer scores 23 points and Northwestern tops UNLV 66-61 at Arizona Tip-Off

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Northwestern to a 66-61 victory over UNLV at the Arizona Tip-Off. The Wildcats took third place in the Cactus Division. The Wildcats made 5 of their first 7 shots in the second half, turning a one-point halftime lead into a 42-35 advantage nearly seven minutes into the half. UNLV kept it close but Jalen Leach hit a 3-pointer and Barnhizer had a jumper to put Northwestern up 56-49 with 3 1/2 minutes to go. Barnhizer’s three-point play put the Wildcats up 61-54 heading to the final minute. A couple of tip-in baskets by Jacob Bannarbie kept UNLV within five points at the final buzzer.

