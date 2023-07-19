Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow. The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11 in the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics. The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of France’s Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs. This will be the Nets’ second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe.

