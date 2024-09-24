Brook hits century as England keeps ODI series alive by ending Australia’s 14-match winning run

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — England captain Harry Brook has struck his first one-day international century before his team clinched a 46-run win by the DLS method to keep alive the series against Australia. Chasing 305 to win the third ODI, England was 254-4 and Brook unbeaten on 110 when heavy rain arrived in the day-nighter at Chester-le-Street. The teams didn’t get back on the field and England was well ahead of the run-rate. Australia had cruised to dominant wins at Southampton and Leeds in this five-match series. The tourists’ lead was trimmed to 2-1 and their 14-match winning run in ODIs came to an end. During that streak, the team won the Cricket World Cup in India last year.

