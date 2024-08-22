Brook guides England to 176-4 and within 60 runs of Sri Lanka on rain-hit Day 2 of first test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Brook has reached a half-century for the 13th time in tests to guide England to 176-4 at tea on a rain-affected Day 2 of the first test against Sri Lanka. England is within 60 runs of the tourists’ first-innings total. Brook was 53 not out at Old Trafford and in the middle with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (22). Seam bowler Asitha Fernando had previously taken the wickets of Ben Duckett (18), stand-in captain Ollie Pope (6) and Joe Root (42) in England’s reply to Sri Lanka’s 236 all out. It continues a strong start to his test career for the 25-year-old Brook. He is playing his 15th match and has already turned five of his fifties into centuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.