Brook and Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous cricket win over Pakistan

By The Associated Press
England's Harry Brook, centre, celebrates with Joe Root after scoring double century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anjum Naveed]

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England is on the verge of a famous cricket victory after Harry Brook smashed the second-fastest triple century in test history, Joe Root scored a career-best 262 and the tourists declared their first innings at an enormous 823-7 against Pakistan in the first test. Pakistan scored 556 in its first innings and collapsed second time round to reach stumps on Day 4 at 152-6, needing another 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. It was the fourth time a test team scored more than 800 runs and the first time this century. Brook hit 317 off 322 balls and also raised England’s highest-ever partnership of 454 runs with Root for the fourth wicket, taking the team from 249-3 to 703-4 in a marathon stand.

