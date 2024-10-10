Brook and Root set batting records with 800-run England close to famous cricket win over Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England is on the verge of a famous cricket victory after Harry Brook smashed the second-fastest triple century in test history, Joe Root scored a career-best 262 and the tourists declared their first innings at an enormous 823-7 against Pakistan in the first test. Pakistan scored 556 in its first innings and collapsed second time round to reach stumps on Day 4 at 152-6, needing another 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. It was the fourth time a test team scored more than 800 runs and the first time this century. Brook hit 317 off 322 balls and also raised England’s highest-ever partnership of 454 runs with Root for the fourth wicket, taking the team from 249-3 to 703-4 in a marathon stand.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.