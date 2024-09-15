Bronson Yoder rushes for 142 yards, 2 TDs as William & Mary holds off Wofford 28-21

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 3:40 left to play, and William & Mary rallied last in a 28-21 victory over Wofford. Darius Wilson’s 5-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter gave William & Mary (2-1) a 21-14 lead and capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive. Wofford (2-1) pulled even for a third time when Amari Odom connected with Jack Purdy for a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Yoder capped a 12-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard run to put the Tribe on top for good. The Terriers turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.

