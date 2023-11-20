Bronny James warms up before USC game for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James warmed up with his USC teammates before a game for the first time this season according to a school spokesman after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable. James, the son of LeBron James, played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles and is a freshman guard at USC.

