Bronny James poised to make college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is poised to make his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old freshman is likely to come off the bench for the Trojans (5-3) on Sunday against Long Beach State. In the crowd at Galen Center is expected to be his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the rest of his family.

“Super excited for that moment,” LeBron James said. “I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it’s going to be a big moment for our family.”

Coach Andy Enfield said James’ status for Sunday will be based on how the freshman feels and the opinions of USC’s doctors, trainers and strength coach.

James will be on a minutes restriction in his debut.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.

