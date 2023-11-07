Bronny James in attendance for Trojans’ opener in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USC freshman Bronny James took the court at T-Mobile Arena donning grey sweats while his teammates warmed up for their opener against Kansas State. Once the Wildcats finished their warmup on the west end of the court, James sauntered to the open space, found his place in the corner, and took three shots from long-range before converting a 3-pointer and exiting with the 21st-ranked Trojans. There is no known timetable for Bronny James’ return to play, though there is hope he will this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.