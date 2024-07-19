Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers’ 93-89 win over Cavaliers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lakers rookie Bronny James put together his second promising Summer League performance in a row Thursday night, scoring 13 points in Los Angeles’ 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The son NBA career scoring leader LeBron James had eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting. He ended the game by making 5 of 10 shots, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range. James also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

James, taken 55th in this year’s draft, had struggled throughout summer league until he scored 12 points Wednesday night in an 87-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Until then, James was 7 for 31 from the field this summer and 4 for 19 in two games at Las Vegas.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season in his lone year of college basketball at Southern California, appearing in the team’s final 25 games. He wasn’t able to start the season after needing a procedure to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, which was found after he went into cardiac arrest during a workout last summer.

