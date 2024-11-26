Broncos waive tight end Greg Dulcich, who was dogged by injuries and inconsistency in 3 seasons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Broncos have waived third-year tight end Greg Dulcich, bringing an unceremonious end to his disappointing tenure in Denver. Dulcich was dogged by hamstring injuries in each of his first two seasons. He caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. But he caught just three passes for 25 yards in two games in his second season and had five receptions for 28 yards this year before being a healthy scratch the last eight weeks.

