Broncos suffer big loss after leading tackler Alex Singleton diagnosed with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have lost leading tackler Alex Singleton for the season with a torn ACL. Singleton was injured in the first quarter of the Broncos’ 26-7 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday but stayed in the game and played all 57 defensive snaps. Singleton led the team in tackles in 2022 and ’23 and was their leading tackler this season with 31 stops through three weeks.

