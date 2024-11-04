Broncos sign pass rusher Jonathon Cooper to 4-year extension before trading away Baron Browning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos chose Ohio State teammates Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper in the 2021 NFL draft. On Monday, the two parted ways, with the Broncos announcing they had signed Cooper to a four-year extension that an AP source says is worth up to $60 million. The deal came to light the same day the Broncos traded Browning to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. Browning didn’t have any sacks this year and missed a month with a left foot injury. Cooper has 5 1/2 sacks this season after posting a team-high 8 1/2 sacks last year.

