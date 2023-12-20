Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returns to practice following second suspension for illegal hits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returned to practice Wednesday after completing his second suspension. Jackson missed Denver’s last four games. Jackson has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season. After missing six of the Broncos’ last seven games, Jackson is eligible to return to action Sunday night when the Broncos host the New England Patriots. His role is uncertain because fourth-year safety PJ Locke has played well in Jackson’s absence.

