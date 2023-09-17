Broncos safety Kareem Jackson disqualified for hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in end zone

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, center, catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. Jackson was ejected for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Thomas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Big-hitting Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was disqualified Sunday in the second quarter for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone. Thomas hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Sam Howell before taking a blow from Jackson. Several Commanders took exception and confronted Jackson before being separated. The officials called Jackson for a personal foul after he launched himself at Thomas. Thomas left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

