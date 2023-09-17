Broncos safety Kareem Jackson disqualified for hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in end zone

DENVER (AP) — Big-hitting Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was disqualified Sunday in the second quarter for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone. Thomas hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Sam Howell before taking a blow from Jackson. Several Commanders took exception and confronted Jackson before being separated. The officials called Jackson for a personal foul after he launched himself at Thomas. Thomas left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

